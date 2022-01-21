Arrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18 Jan 21, 2022 Jan 21, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Alexander City Police Department police reports. Cliff Williams Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jan. 18• Christin Elizabeth Haynes, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.• Antonio Danielle Minnifield, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.• Kandyce Janique Lucas, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for failure appear.• Theft was reported in Alexander City.• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.• Failure to appear was reported in Alexander City.Jan. 17• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.• Theft was reported in Alexander City.• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.Jan. 16• Theft was reported in Alexander City.• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.Jan. 15• Ronnie Allen Jr., 38, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.Jan. 14• Frankie Waldrop, 56, of Goodwater was arrested for theft.• Theft was reported in Alexander City.• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City. Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Domestic Violence Intoxication Criminal Law Linguistics Crime Incident Kandyce Janique Lucas Unlawful Arrest Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 36° Cloudy Humidity: 83% Feels Like: 30° Heat Index: 36° Wind: 7 mph Wind Chill: 30° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 06:44:38 AM Sunset: 05:05:51 PM Dew Point: 31° Visibility: 10 mi Today Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies. High 48F. Winds light and variable. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Should local school systems go virtual until COVID-19 cases lower? You voted: yes no Vote View Results Back