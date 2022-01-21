Alex City Police Reports
Buy Now

The Alexander City Police Department police reports.

 Cliff Williams

Jan. 18

• Christin Elizabeth Haynes, 35, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.

• Antonio Danielle Minnifield, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Kandyce Janique Lucas, 26, of Alexander City was arrested for failure appear.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassing communications was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Criminal trespass was reported in Alexander City.

• Failure to appear was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 17

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 16

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 15

• Ronnie Allen Jr., 38, of Alexander City was arrested for public intoxication.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Public intoxication was reported in Alexander City.

Jan. 14

• Frankie Waldrop, 56, of Goodwater was arrested for theft.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

Tags

Recommended for you