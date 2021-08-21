Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
Aug. 19
• A resident on Crosscut Drive in Dadeville filed a report in reference to domestic violence violence third degree.
• A resident on Crosscut Drive in Dadeville filed a report in reference to harassment.
Aug. 18
• A resident of Lowe Road in Notasulga filed a report in reference to harassment.
Aug. 17
• A resident of County Road 24 in Verbena filed a report for theft of property and criminal mischief.
Aug. 16
• A resident of Hillandell Drive in Hoover filed a report for theft of property.
Aug. 15
• Christopher Brummitt of Camp Hill was arrested on the charges of possession of marijuana second degree and driving under the influence.
• A subject on Goldville Road in Daviston filed a report for domestic violence.
• Benjamin Thomas of Daviston was arrested on the charges of domestic violence third degree and attempting to elude police.
Aug. 14
• A subject on Goldville Road in Daviston filed a report in reference to domestic violence.
• Devon Moreland of Daviston was arrested on the charge of domestic violence third degree.
• A subject on Bice Cemetery Road in Goodwater filed a report in reference to domestic violence.
Aug. 13
• Kristofer Murphy of Leeds was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear bail jumping second degree.
• Christopher Hardy of Eclectic was arrested on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear bail jumping second degree.
• A subject on Willow Street in Jacksons Gaps filed a report in reference to domestic violence.
• Charles Lecroy of Jacksons Gap was arrested for the charge of domestic violence.