Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

Aug. 19

• A resident on Crosscut Drive in Dadeville filed a report in reference to domestic violence violence third degree.

• A resident on Crosscut Drive in Dadeville filed a report in reference to harassment.

Aug. 18

• A resident of Lowe Road in Notasulga filed a report in reference to harassment.

Aug. 17

• A resident of County Road 24 in Verbena filed a report for theft of property and criminal mischief.

Aug. 16

• A resident of Hillandell Drive in Hoover filed a report for theft of property.

Aug. 15

• Christopher Brummitt of Camp Hill was arrested on the charges of possession of marijuana second degree and driving under the influence.

• A subject on Goldville Road in Daviston filed a report for domestic violence.

• Benjamin Thomas of Daviston was arrested on the charges of domestic violence third degree and attempting to elude police.

Aug. 14

• A subject on Goldville Road in Daviston filed a report in reference to domestic violence.

• Devon Moreland of Daviston was arrested on the charge of domestic violence third degree.

• A subject on Bice Cemetery Road in Goodwater filed a report in reference to domestic violence.

Aug. 13

• Kristofer Murphy of Leeds was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear bail jumping second degree.

• Christopher Hardy of Eclectic was arrested on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear bail jumping second degree.

• A subject on Willow Street in Jacksons Gaps filed a report in reference to domestic violence.

• Charles Lecroy of Jacksons Gap was arrested for the charge of domestic violence.

