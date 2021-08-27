Alexander City Police Department
Aug. 27
• Demetrius Ancheuz Burroughs, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 26
• Gary Lyn Bump, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Deshaun Lamar Patterson, 20, of Alexander City was arrested for minor consumption of alcohol.
• Heather Danielle Tucker, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Evelynn Kaneshia Golden, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of alcohol and minor in consumption of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.
• Running at large prohibited and vicious dog was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 25
• Bryan Allen Curlee, 30, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Eric Marquis Clayton, 35, of Montgomery was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass.
• Randall Lee Overton, 43, of Roanoke was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
• Ryan Deanthony Nix, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Michael Dewayne Heard, 59, of Jasper was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Serena Carmella Arnold, 18, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 24
• Joshua James Adair, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.
• Nicholas EJ Lewis, 19, of Phenix City was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ryan Deanthony Nix, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for using false identity to obstruct justice.
• Shannon Joel Varden, 49, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Marcus Anthony McNeal, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence and interference with a domestic violence emergency.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Using false identity to obstruct justice was reported in Alexander City.
• Assault was reported in Alexander City.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 23
• Harley Wayne Johnston, 23, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.
• Meghann Cook Laney, 37, of Birmingham was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 22
• Elizabeth Nettie Green, 37, of Dadeville was arrested for failure to appear.
• Possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence was reported in Alexander City.
• Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.
Aug. 21
• Jeremy Clayton Maske, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for criminal trespass.
Aug. 20
• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.
• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.
• Theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.
• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.