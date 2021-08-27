STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Mike Ireland

Alexander City Police Department

Aug. 27

• Demetrius Ancheuz Burroughs, 32, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

Aug. 26

• Gary Lyn Bump, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Deshaun Lamar Patterson, 20, of Alexander City was arrested for minor consumption of alcohol.

• Heather Danielle Tucker, 28, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Evelynn Kaneshia Golden, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of alcohol and minor in consumption of alcohol was reported in Alexander City.

• Running at large prohibited and vicious dog was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping was reported in Alexander City.

Aug. 25

• Bryan Allen Curlee, 30, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

• Eric Marquis Clayton, 35, of Montgomery was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass.

• Randall Lee Overton, 43, of Roanoke was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

• Ryan Deanthony Nix, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Michael Dewayne Heard, 59, of Jasper was arrested for possession of marijuana.

• Serena Carmella Arnold, 18, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance was reported in Alexander City.

Aug. 24

• Joshua James Adair, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence.

• Nicholas EJ Lewis, 19, of Phenix City was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ryan Deanthony Nix, 27, of Alexander City was arrested for using false identity to obstruct justice.

• Shannon Joel Varden, 49, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Marcus Anthony McNeal, 38, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence and interference with a domestic violence emergency.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Using false identity to obstruct justice was reported in Alexander City.

• Assault was reported in Alexander City.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

Aug. 23

• Harley Wayne Johnston, 23, of Alexander City was arrested for failure to appear.

• Meghann Cook Laney, 37, of Birmingham was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

Aug. 22

• Elizabeth Nettie Green, 37, of Dadeville was arrested for failure to appear.

• Possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence was reported in Alexander City.

• Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Harassment was reported in Alexander City.

Aug. 21

• Jeremy Clayton Maske, 39, of Alexander City was arrested for criminal trespass.

Aug. 20

• Domestic violence was reported in Alexander City.

• Possession of marijuana was reported in Alexander City.

• Theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in Alexander City.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in Alexander City.

• Identity theft was reported in Alexander City.

