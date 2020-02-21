James Cullins, 89, can’t prove the Cold War caused his hearing loss issues, but he said firing a machine gun without earplugs certainly didn’t help. Cullins served as a machine gunner during the Berlin Airlift, at a time when the United States airlifted food, water and medicine to Allied-controlled parts of Berlin.
“I didn’t feel it right then (like) I feel now,” Cullins said. “(When you’re) used to firing machine guns you had to follow the tracers, those firing bullets. That’s probably my imagination.”
Cullins, who has lived in Alexander City since 1965, is currently a guest preacher at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home, Bethany Baptist, Children’s Harbor, Church in the Pines and Church of Christ of the Highlands. He also just started preaching at Chapman Healthcare and Assisted Living Center.
Cullins said he greatly loved his time in the service and preaches at the veterans’ home to give back to a community that gave so much to him.
“The Lord blessed me in the right places at the right time,” Cullins said.
In the service, Cullins manned a tank and was supposed to invade communist territory if Russians shot down American planes going over East Berlin. He said every time a plane flew over his tank he and his fellow soldiers wondered if it would get shot down.
“We didn’t know what was going to happen,” Cullins said. “We didn’t know what would be next. We were ready for whatever happened (with) heavy armored tanks.
Originally from Sylacauga, Cullins joined the U.S. Army in 1948 to avoid getting drafted for any war and was stationed in Fritzlar, Germany for three years. He also was personnel management when not active with the tanks.
“Most people don’t remember (the Cold War) being a war,” Cullins said. “Korea got the biggest attention but we were over there on the edge and if Russia shot down one of those planes like it said it was going to do, we already had our orders.”
He met his first wife Margarete in Bad Wildungen, Germany. Neither spoke the others’ language when they met and after a few weeks they were separated when he was deployed elsewhere.
After a few months, Cullins returned to Bad Wildungen on Christmas Eve and a stranger led him to where Margarete lived. She was out when he arrived and was surprised to find him when she returned.
Cullins still wonders how the stranger knew him and Margarete.
Both learned the other’s languages and they were together for 50 years before she died from a heart attack about 20 years ago.
Cullins was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant at 22 in 1952. After getting out he returned to the United States with Margarete and was an accountant before turning to preaching.
He ended up in Alexander City after staying with family in the area and attending Alexander City Church of Christ’s service. Two years later, he was asked to preach for the Church of Christ after he finished college.
The church also helped him meet his second wife, Sandra. Because of his failing vision, Cullins couldn’t drive himself to the church, so Sandra started driving him to church. Now, they have been married for two years and she helps him prepare his sermons.
Cullins also served in the Alabama legislature from 1990 to 1994 and helped bring the airplane to the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.