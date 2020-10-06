Final numbers are still a few hours away, but voter turnout as of early Tuesday afternoon was outpacing municipal elections six weeks ago.
If voter registration and absentee ballots are any indication, more voters will cast a ballot to decide who will be mayor in Alexander City for the next four years — Curtis “Woody” Baird or incumbent Tommy Spraggins.
Poll workers at The Mill Two Eighty where council District 5 voters cast their ballots said they had more than 260 voters come through as of 1 p.m. appearing to slightly outpace the election a few weeks ago. In the Aug. 25 election 459 voters cast ballots in the mayor’s race with Baird receiving 222 votes to Spraggins’ 227.
In the nearly four weeks after the Aug. 25 regular municipal election, another 123 Alexander City voters registered to vote according to the municipal election voters list.
Even absentee voters turned out in greater numbers. Alexander City city clerk Amanda Thomas said her office issued 311 absentee ballots for today’s runoff. By the Tuesday noon deadline Thomas said her office had received 286 of those ballots back.
A week ago, the city clerk’s office had issued 291 absentee ballots with 236 already back.
In the Aug. 25 election 173 absentee ballots were issued and 165 made it back.
Spraggins believes his supporters are turning out today to turn around the results from the Aug. 25 election in his favor.
“I feel like voters are energized,” Spraggins said Tuesday afternoon. “I think many were surprised at the results a few weeks ago and decided they needed to do something.”
Baird is confident he will come out on top as it appears more voters are casting ballots.
“Based on what I’m seeing, (voter) turnout is good,” Baird said. “If the turnout is good, I believe that is an indication the election is in my favor. I am pleased more people are turning out than for the municipal election a few weeks ago.”
At noon 420 voters had cast their ballots in a Dadeville in a municipal runoff election to decide between Jimmy “Frank” Goodman and incumbent Wayne Smith who will be mayor. The 420 outpaced the election from August through the lunch hour.
There is still time for registered voters to cast a ballot. Polls close at 7 p.m.
Full coverage of Tuesday’s municipal elections will be in Wednesday's Outlook.