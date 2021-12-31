Submitted / The Outlook Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird, a member of the AMEA Board of Directors, is presented a special award for the city’s 40-year partnership with AMEA. Shown with him are chairman of the AMEA Board of Directors and Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, left, and and Fred Clark, President & CEO, AMEA.
The Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) honored the City of Alexander City for its four decades of partnership.
The AMEA presented Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird with a special award for the city’s 40 years of support during the joint action agency’s awards luncheon last week.
“Because of the vision, leadership and support of our members throughout the past 40 years, AMEA has become a valued partner in Alabama’s electric utility community,” AMEA president and CEO Fred Clark said. “AMEA continues to be a reliable and economical power supplier for its members. Members are committed more than ever to joint action as they are benefiting from AMEA’s power supply initiatives, resources, and value added programs and services.”
AMEA recognized its 11 Members, including Alexander City during the event. AMEA also honored those founding leaders and partners who were instrumental in the formation of the organization.
AMEA is located in Montgomery and is the wholesale power provider for 11 public power utilities in Alabama serving some 350,000 customers in the cities of Alexander City, Dothan, Fairhope, Foley, LaFayette, Lanett, Luverne, Opelika, Piedmont, Sylacauga and Tuskegee.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.