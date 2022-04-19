Alabama Governor Kay Ivey joined state and local leaders to break ground Tuesday for the construction of a new graphite processing plant in Alexander City.
The plant will be located in the Lake Martin Regional Industrial Park, just off U.S. 280 in Kellyton, and will process raw graphite into refined, battery-grade graphite for use in batteries that power electric vehicles, electronics and many other products.
The plant is being built by Alabama Graphite Products, LLC, a subsidiary of Westwater Resources, Inc., a mineral resources company committed to exploring and developing materials for clean, sustainable energy production.
Ivey described the announcement of the upcoming plant as a monumental occasion for Alabama and Alexander City as the factory will be the first producer of natural-grade graphite in the U.S.
“Alabama is at the nation's forefront in producing a critical material needed for success and having this first-of-its-kind graphite processing plant will only add to the fast growth that we are seeing in the [automotive] industry,” Ivey said. “This is a shining example of how we can accomplish our goal to ensure ‘Made in Alabama’ is bringing back ‘Made in America.’”
Ivey went on to note the economic impact the new plant would have on the state’s automotive industry as Alabama is home to five major automakers. According to Ivey, the plant will specifiicially support the manufacturing of electric cars in Huntsville and Montgomery where both automakers Hyundai and Toyota are expanding their production.
“Automakers around the globe are making this transition as well as so many drivers and it is Alabama that is going to take them there. Most of the world is in on Alabama’s secret and that is we are a powerhouse in automotive manufacturing,” Ivey said.
Westwater has more than $200 million in investments across the state, including now in Kellyton, which Ivey added would produce at least 100 jobs at the upcoming plant.
“Alabamians employed here will be helping produce one of the most critical minerals of today's modern economy. These men and women will be a part of something transformational for our state, and nation's economy. The world is right here in small town, Alabama,” she said.
Ivey attriubuted this new development to the strong work ethic of Alabama’s men and women, which is she said is attracting new businesses to the state.
Westwater Resources first announced it would be coming to the area in June 2021, selecting Kellyton’s industrial park for its multimillion-dollar graphite processing plant, 30 miles from where it will eventually mine graphite. The company leases more than 42,000 acres of mineral rights in western Coosa County, about 10 percent of the county by area.
Westwater is in the running to make Alabama the first American source of graphite, a strategic mineral — as declared by the U.S. government — for its use in the lithium-ion batteries found in electric vehicles. At present, China controls all battery-grade graphite production, and only two American companies, Westwater and Graphite One in Alaska, have graphite mines in development.
During the groundbreaking, Westwater’s President and CEO, Chad Potter, discussed the company’s long-term future investments in the area and how he believes the city can ultimately help lead the world in new energy resources.
“Our investment of hundreds of millions of dollars indicates that we are firmly committed to Alabama and to this community,” Potter said. “We look forward to being here for many years to come. My wife, Nancy, and I recently became part of this community and are looking forward to being part of that growth. We're extremely proud to bring good paying jobs to this community.”
Locally, Chad Odom, Executive Director of the Lake Martin area Industrial Development Authority noted the upcoming plant as the largest public-private partnership in the Lake Martin area in generations.
“With a local investment of more than $250 million total, a partnership of this magnitude takes strong local leaders, and by working together, we all did this,” Odom said.
Odom specifically expressed gratitude to the leaders of Alexander City and the city’s more than $13 million infrastructure improvements to the area that Odom said made the project possible.
The plant is set to officially begin operations starting in 2023.