The Alexander City Police Department is seeking a man who robbed Walgreens Monday night.
Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said a would-be thief entered the store at the corner of U.S. Highway 280 and Highway 22 about 7:30 p.m. Monday.
“A black male wearing a surgical mask entered the store and walked to the pharmacy counter,” Turner said. “He handed the pharmacist a note demanding certain narcotics and controlled substances to be packed in two bags within three minutes.”
Turner said the pharmacist was able to stall a little bit before moving to comply with the request but the suspect left before the three minutes was up.
“I guess he got cold feet,” Turner said. “No weapon was pulled, only a threat. It is still classified as a robbery even though nothing was taken.”
Turner said investigators are trying to develop a suspect from video inside the store but ask anyone with information about the incident to call investigators at 256-329-1023.