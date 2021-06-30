Benjamin Russell High School principal Dr. Anthony Wilkinson has tendered his resignation and will not be returning in the fall.
"I'm retiring after 30 years and I'm heading to Georgia to go back to the classroom — physical science and physics," Wilkinson said following Tuesday's board of education meeting.
Despite joking to the school board he'd be submitting a recommendation for his successor, Wilkinson said he did not know who would replace him. "And I don't care," he added.
With Wilkinson's departure, Benjamin Russell will join Alexander City Middle School and Stephens Elementary School as the third school to return under a new principal in the fall. For the middle school, Alexander City Schools has already hired Lisa Heard following the departure of principal Tracie Blakely partway through the school year.
Alex City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford also confirmed the hire of Clifton Pace as the new Stephens Elementary School principal, following Ivy Pike's resignation earlier this year which went into effect Wednesday. Pike will go on to work for the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) as a regional Alabama Reading Initiative (ARI) specialist, a supplemental reading instructor for elementary schools.
Pace is former principal of Red Level Elementary School near Andalusia.
Correction: A previous version of this article said Tracie Blakely was terminated. According to the Alexander City Board of Education meeting minutes, Blakely's contract termination was rescinded April 16, at which point she resigned.