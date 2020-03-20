Alexander City Schools will start an emergency feeding program at Stephens Elementary School on Monday.
As students remain at home during the coronavirus outbreak beyond spring break, local, state and national authorities have authorized the feeding program to ensure K-12 students receive meals. Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said the “COVID-19 Grab&Go” program will start Monday.
“It will begin at 11 a.m. at Stephens Elementary School,” Lankford said. “We plan to be handing out meals for students for about an hour.”
The sacks will feature more than one meal.
“In the bag will be a lunch for the day and a breakfast for the following day,” Lankford said. “This will continue through the foreseeable future.”
The feeding program is for children 18 and under.
Lankford asked parents to visit www.alexcityschools.net and look for the COVID-19 link at the top of the page.
“There will be a quick two question survey,” Lankford said. “The survey is to give us an idea of how many meals to prepare but we will still not turn anyone away.”
Lankford said schools are encouraging social distancing and trying to eliminate walkups if possible but will try their best to accommodate those who do.
Lankford said the details of the program are not set in stone.
“It will have to be tweaked as we go along,” Lankford said.
Lankford said the meals will be delivered to cars as they drive through the lane in front of Stephens.
“We will try to deliver them from under the canopy in front of the school,” Lankford said. “There is a 60% chance of rain Monday.”
Lankford said teachers and staff are working on packets for parents to pick up from individual schools on Wednesday. He said he understands certain families may have limitations due transportation and lack of internet.
“If you don’t have transportation or an internet connection please contact your school,” Lankford said. “If those type of issues arise, we ask parents to call the school their children attend. Principals will take the information and we will attempt to find a solution.”
Lankford said this is new territory for everyone and is appreciative of everyone who wants to help.
“We have been inundated with people wanting to volunteer,” Lankford said. “We are not ignoring the calls to volunteer. We are trying to get a plan together and coordinate it with everyone.”
Lankford asks for everyone to be mindful of everyone in this matter.
“Everyone needs to be patient,” he said.