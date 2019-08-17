The Alexander City Police Department arrested James Michael Crayton, 47, of Jacksons Gap for the rape of a 19-year-old.
“We got a call Sunday of someone being raped,” Alexander City police detective Don McCook said. “The victim and Crayton knew each other.”
McCook said a rape kit was performed on the victim.
Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said the victim had asked for help in purchasing alcohol then Crayton took advantage of the situation.
The arrest complaint states Crayton forced the victim’s pants down before having sexual intercourse.
Crayton was arrested Thursday by the Alexander City Police Department. He is charged with first-degree rape and is being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail. Bond has not been set.
Crayton is no stranger to law enforcement. In 2012 Crayton pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 96 months in jail. In 1998 he pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to 25 years in prison. In 1993 he pleaded guilty to robbery and assault.