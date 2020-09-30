Both Alexander City mayoral candidates have plans to serve the City of Alexander City and continue their personal and professional endeavors if elected mayor.
Woody Baird currently works full time at The Sure Shot, which he has owned and operated since 1998, and incumbent Mayor Tommy Spraggins is retired from four decades of corporate employment with Russell Corp. and Russell Medical. Both are willing to make sacrifices to better Alexander City.
Baird has a plan to juggle both, but mainly work for Alexander City if elected.
“I plan to be working at city hall Monday through Friday,” Baird said. “I’ll be here at The Sure Shot on Saturdays unless something is scheduled. Just look around the store; we have employees (at The Sure Shot) that can handle it.”
Baird also has his wife Kim to rely on at The Sure Shot. She works at the store as frequently as Baird and the plan will keep her in the business.
Spraggins has stated several times he gave up time with family to make the move from councilmember to mayor a year and a half ago. Spraggins has the blessing from his family to seek the office of mayor.
“My children and grandchildren are very supportive of my role in the city,” Spraggins said. “I am comfortable giving up time with my family.”
Baird said he supports the idea of a “city supervisor.” It would ease the day-to-day needs of the mayor and would allow him to do what he said is not currently being done on a frequent basis.
“I can help with economic development,” Baird said. “I have worked with community leaders before on a development plan. I feel comfortable doing it.”
Spraggins said he doesn’t see the need to change up how the administration of Alexander City is structured even though the office of mayor is time consuming.
“It’s more than a full-time job,” Spraggins said of being mayor. “With all that said, I’m comfortable being mayor.”
Spraggins is hopeful he will be selected by voters Tuesday but if not, he will still serve Alexander City.
“I can’t see myself not involved in moving Alexander City forward,” Spraggins said. “I think I would be a member of the (Alexander City) Chamber of Commerce. I think I could help with retail and commercial development. I think I would also like to serve again with the (Lake Martin Area) United Way.”
Baird was not specific about his plans to help Alexander City move forward if he doesn’t win Tuesday.
“I’m not sure about that,” Baird said. “It would be much of the same (for growth) if voters didn’t select me.”
Baird and Spraggins said they have no plans to alter much about their campaign efforts in the last week.
“I’m comfortable with what we are doing,” Baird said. “We are still meeting and talking with people and I think it is resonating with the people. I think they are hearing what we have to say.”
Spraggins said adjustments to his campaign made a few weeks ago are working and will make voters turn out.
“I’m confident we have made a lot of progress in the past couple of weeks,” Spraggins said. “Voters are energized. I think we will see more voters. I think voters are learning more every day.”
The runoff election between Baird and Spraggins will see more registered voters than at the Aug. 25 election. An extra 123 Alexander City residents are now registered voters now and a total of 10,665 can cast a ballot in Tuesday’s runoff.
In the Aug. 25 municipal election, city clerk Amanda Thomas and her office issued 173 absentee ballots and received 165 back. As of Tuesday afternoon, Thomas said 291 absentee ballots had already been issued with 236 voters already returning ballots.
Thursday is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot through the city clerk’s office. Absentee ballots can be dropped off in person at city hall by only the voter by 5 p.m. Monday. The last day absentee ballots can be postmarked is Monday and they must be in the hands of the city clerk’s office by noon Tuesday.