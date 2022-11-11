To thank veterans for their service, Alexander City Schools held their Veterans Day programs this Thursday.
On Nov. 10, Radney Elementary School (RES) held a Veterans program at 1 p.m. in the gym with their fifth and sixth graders. Principal Johanna Morgan started the program by welcoming visitors and students to the celebration.
She then handed the microphone to one of RES’s students to sing the National Anthem. Afterwards, Michael Ransaw, a board member with Alexander City Schools, was invited on to the stage to speak about his experience as a veteran.
Ransaw told the students about the importance of Veterans Day and that it is more than a day off from school. He explained it’s about honoring those who fought for freedom.
To engage students during the program, Ransaw quizzed them on their Veterans Day knowledge and held a competition to see if the fifth graders or sixth graders could yell “Happy Veterans Day” the loudest.
In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, a Vietnam veteran in the visitor section was invited to stand and be recognized for his service.
The program closed with a video the school put together. Teachers and students had previously submitted photos of veteran loved ones. Students were encouraged to stand as their loved one was projected on screen.
Meanwhile, Nathaniel H. Stephens Elementary School (SES) held their Veterans Day celebration at 10 a.m. Kenley Simmons, a SES student, started off the program by welcoming the students, parents and veterans.
Then Benjamin Russell High School’s Navy Junior ROTC presented the colors followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Asher Barraeet and Grant Gordon, two Boy Scouts.
As part of their recognition of veterans, when the Armed Forces medley played veterans were invited to stand and select elementary students raised the corresponding Armed Forces flag.
During the celebration, some of the SES students also told the crowd what Veterans Day means to them, and three elementary students presented a speech commemorating the Vietnam War’s anniversary.
“You're a grand old flag. You're a high flying flag and forever in peace may you wave. You're the emblem of the land I love. The home of the free and the brave,” SES students sang as the celebration came to a close.
