Members of the Alexander City City Council recently hosted a town hall with students where they addressed questions from the community’s youngest citizens, including issues relating to the economy, infrastructure and affordable housing.
John Fussell, a Benjamin Russell High School teacher, invited Councilmembers Chris Brown and Scott Hardy as guest speakers to partake in his civics and government class on Friday, April 15.
During the town hall, Fussell expressed that he hoped the forum would provide an opportunity for students to be civically engaged, and feel invested in their community.
“We always talk about community involvement and you [the students] are the new leadership coming up, and the most important thing that I feel is going to make this city successful is being able to retain people that are graduating from this school system and that want to make this city into a place you would want to come back to have a business, or raise a family,” Fussell said.
Both Brown and Hardy concurred, adding that these types of conversations are crucial for building city pride and preserving the community’s stakeholders.
“When you guys say Alex City, I want you to have the same type of pride that I had when I was growing up. That's part of the reason why I want to stay engaged and stay involved in the community,” Hardy said.
Among the students' questions, many were particularly curious about the city’s plans for additional amusement and entertainment venues.
Brown highlighted staples of the region such as Lake Martin and Wind Creek State Park, but added that the city is interested in providing additional entertainment venues closer to Alexander City’s downtown district.
“We need more and need to find things for our youth to do outside of just restaurants, and that's very important because that goes back to that quality of life,” Brown said. We want places for teenagers to be able to hang out in a safe environment.”
Brown noted new businesses that are relocating downtown, including an upcoming arcade that is set to open this summer and Nub Chuckers Axe Throwing that debuted in 2020.
Hardy addressed the issue from an economic-development standpoint.
“I want us to be able to compete for you because we should have the advantage because you're from here, but there's some limitations as to what we can offer to make this as younger friendly as we could,” Hardy said. “The way that we get more things in is that we have to create a middle class and have more people coming in.”
Another topic that was frequently discussed was the state of the city’s infrastructure.
Fussell led the conversation as he served as a driver education instructor last year for the high school and called specific attention to the intersection near Winn Dixie, which he believes is currently a public safety risk.
“One of the most dangerous places for me to drive is the area right in front of Winn Dixie at that median, so why is there not a traffic light there,” Fussell said.
Brown responded saying that the city has requested a traffic light for the intersection on several occasions, but that the roadway is under the state’s jurisdiction.
“We have requested some lights in a couple of spots, that being one of them, because unfortunately there have been some accidents there. People don't understand how to use that intersection, but we don't control that, and we have yet to see a light in the drawings from the state,” Brown said.
According to Brown, the Alabama Department of Transportation recently proposed a traffic plan for the 280 corridor encompassing Alexander City, and that the proposal would focus on the section of the highway stretching from Walmart to Dean Road.
Students also raised concerns about several potholes at the intersection near Walmart, which the councilmembers noted and added that any complaints could be filed with the city.
Lastly, the council members discussed the city’s ongoing housing shortage, specifically relating to a lack of rental properties and starter homes.
“We need homes in Alexander City. We have teachers that are having to commute 30 to 40 miles to work here, all because there's just no homes for them. We also have housing that’s within the city and the community that needs some help,” Brown said.
Brown explained that due to this dichotomy it is difficult for a simply overarching solution.
“There are two sides of that because you don't want to create a new area to lose an old area per say, so you have to find a healthy balance,” he said.
Hardy and Brown concluded the town hall expressing gratitude for being able to participate and build a dialogue with Alexander City’s residents.
“I think Alexander City is in a very unique place right now. I think we're in a position where we're about to transition into the type of community that you guys would want to have,” Hardy said.” The people that have steered Alex City for the majority of its history are now starting to fade away and there is new group of leaders and it's our job to keep you guys interested in Alex City. So these types of engagements and these types of questions are what creates the dialogue.”