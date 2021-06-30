Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford's salary is set to increase to $171,000, a raise of over $10,000, as part of a contract extension approved by the board of education Tuesday.
Lankford, whose original five-year contract was set to expire January 2024, is now on contract through June 2026.
Dr. Chante Ruffin cast the sole opposition vote in her first meeting as vice president of the board. Newly elected president Kevin Speaks, Kelly Waldrop, Michael Ransaw and Brett Pritchard all voted in favor of the contract extension and pay raise.
Lankford said he made the request because of delays in Alexander City Schools' capital projects, including the construction of the new Benjamin Russell High School campus on U.S. Highway 280 which they were originally set to break ground on in April.
"Now (that) the school's being pushed out for an additional time period, my commitment for them is I want to see these projects through," Lankford said after Tuesday's board of education meeting. "So to extend that for five years from June 1 is what it would be."
Unlike the salaries of teachers and other public school personnel, Alabama superintendent salaries vary by district and often correlate with the number of students enrolled. Mobile County Schools, which has a student enrollment of 51,300, pays the highest salary in the state at $266,000 per year. Linden City Schools pays the lowest salary of $82,407 with only 478 students enrolled.
Affluent suburban school district positions also tend to command higher salaries, while appointed superintendents tend to make more than elected superintendents. Only three of the 138 Alabama public school districts pay less than a six-figure salary.
Before Tuesday's pay raise, Lankford earned $159,246 a year according to Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) data published earlier this year, nearly $10,000 above the state average of $149,758 a year. Lankford's new salary will be about 14% higher than the state average.
Last year Tallapoosa County Schools paid then-superintendent Joe Windle $125,466, according to ALSDE. Tallapoosa County Schools had 2,685 students enrolled in 2021, compared to Alex City Schools' 2,853.
As of 2019, Alexander City has a median household income of $38,328 according to U.S. Census estimates.