The Alexander City Board of Education hired Cody Patterson as its new chief school financial officer Thursday, to take over from Rhonda Blythe upon her retirement in June.
Patterson was one of two candidates considered for the position after a third candidate, Steve Hayes, withdrew his application after interviewing last week, board president Kelly Waldrop said.
The board approved Patterson's nomination and contract by unanimous vote during a special called meeting Thursday, in addition to two other unnamed personnel items. Board member Michael Ransaw was absent.
CSFO is one of two roles hired by the board of education, the other being superintendent itself. However, Alex City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford welcomed Patterson to the role.
"I do want to recognize and introduce Mr. Cody Patterson," Lankford said. "We are excited to bring him to Alex City."
Patterson, currently CSFO at Russell County Schools, said he's spent 14 years in school finance at Calhoun County, Etowah City and Russell County schools during his interview last week. When asked by Ransaw why he wanted to move school districts, Patterson's brief response was "underappreciated and under-respected."
"I'm pursuing options and I want to see where my career takes me," he continued. "And if it's something I can do to better myself, maybe helping another school district to better themselves."
Patterson thanked the board Thursday upon his nomination and hire.
"I'm blessed for this opportunity and I appreciate the opportunity," he said. "I take my job seriously. I look forward to starting this new chapter and the exciting things to come down the line."
Patterson will start as CSFO in July.