An Alexander City woman died in a car crash early Saturday morning on Coosa County Road 63.
A single-vehicle crash at 12:45 a.m. Saturday claimed the life of Charlotte Champlin Smith, 47.
Smith was killed when the 2013 GMC Yukon she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Coosa County Road 63 near Coosa County Road 26, approximately 10 miles west of Alex City.
Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.