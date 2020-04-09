Alexander City traveling nurse Mallory Adair has landed in what feels like a war zone — the heart of New York City where hundreds of people are dying daily. The difference is her battlefield is the city with more confirmed positive coronavirus cases than any country in the world, according to the World Health Organization, and it’s not something soldiers can tackle.
“We’re in a war and this is one thing the military can’t fight,” Adair said. “Nurses have to fight this and people don’t know how bad it is here.”
Adair, who has been a nurse for eight years and a traveling nurse for four, flew into New York, the epicenter of the virus, Tuesday evening and will work 12-hour shifts for 21 straight days to help relieve the nurses working with no time off in area hospitals, clinics and facilities.
“There’s supposedly 650 nurses that just got here,” Adair said. “We’ll all stay together in hotels in Times Square but I don’t know where I’ll be working yet or what shift.”
The relief team of nurses was being debriefed Wednesday evening and handed their assignments, which could land them in any number of medical facilities around the boroughs of New York City including hospitals, clinics and COVID-19 testing sites.
“Everybody’s worried about me being here but they also know it’s who I am,” Adair said. “Everyone knows I help. God has a plan for me and this might just be it.”
She said the eeriness of the city is evident through the empty streets filled with nothing but law enforcement; refrigerated trucks outside hospitals acting as temporary morgues and the “coronavirus ship,” which accepts non-COVID-19 patients to offset the numbers at hospitals, outside Adair’s hotel where she is staying.
“I walked down Times Square and there was not one car on the street,” Adair said. “In a 2-mile walk, I saw maybe seven or eight people. It’s really crazy.”
Having faced death and patients suffering from any number of diseases and illnesses, Adair said there are a lot worse cases that people may not know about it.
“As a nurse, you see all kinds of stuff,” Adair said. “And now with no visitors allowed it’s tough on a lot of patients not having family there. We’re the only people they see for three or four days.”
Nurses typically face death on a regular basis, which makes them more qualified to deal with it.
“I think it will hit me the (number of deaths here),” Adair said. “I was there when both my grandparents passed away and have seen so much. You don’t get cold about it but you get accepting about it. This will be more real with so many people infected or dying at one time and there’s nothing you can do.”
Adair said situations are so bad in New York some patients are dying in the waiting rooms before they even get seen.
“They’re sometimes having to decide who goes first and who doesn’t,” Adair said. “It sucks. There’s a lot of people emotionally that couldn’t take it.”
Adair said she had a friend text her the day she arrived asking how she could possibly be in New York right now.
“Because someone has to do it and step up,” Adair said. “If I didn’t go help, I would regret it. This is a huge thing and one day I can say I tried to help.”
Adair had just returned Friday from an eight-month long stint in California where she worked for two weeks at a time and returned home to Alabama for three weeks. Although she thought she might get some down time with family, when she got the call to deploy to New York, she knew she had to go.
“It’s weird; I’m not nervous,” she said. “I feel God is with me and He’s on my side so I shouldn’t be nervous.”
Once the nurses receive their assignments, they will be shuttled back and forth by bus each day and be sprayed down with disinfectant upon arriving back at the hotel. Adair said she was told there should be plenty of gloves, masks and personal protective equipment for the nurses to stay safe.
“If I could stress one thing it’s that people truly are struggling and I think people in this time are not conscious of what others are going through,” Adair said. “The healthcare workers who need supplies can’t find stuff, so if people have extra supplies it would be great if they donated it. We truly need it.”
She also stressed wearing gloves in public actually has an opposite effect from what people might think.
“Think about it like this, if I wear the same gloves from patient to patient, that’s just gross,” Adair said. “Whatever you touch and you touch something else — you’re just protecting yourself, not others. Just wash your hands and you’ll stop spreading things.”
While Adair knows she’s walking into a war zone, she wouldn’t choose to be anywhere else right now.
“I know I’m walking into the unknown; I know I’m gonna be tired,” she said. “There’s a lot of ‘what ifs’ but I’m going to protect myself and do what I can to help out. Sometimes you don’t feel like you’re doing anything; you’re just doing your job but people keep thanking us for being here.”