Superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford asked teachers for their taste-testing feedback Friday, after asking Alexander City Schools' lunchroom vendor to step it up earlier this summer.
The volunteers found a sampling waiting for them in the Benjamin Russell High School cafeteria following a district-wide convocation Friday morning. A representative from Birmingham-based Southern Foodservice said they had taken steps to improve the flavor and variety of food offered.
"We want you to go over there and try this, give feedback," Lankford told teachers at the convocation. "Because what I told (the vendor) is, if the teachers will eat it, the students will."
Lankford said he requested the cafeteria food upgrade based on negative employee feedback last year. In a school board meeting earlier this year, after recommending the board approve Southern's 3% service charge increase due to the rising cost of food, Lankford said he'd meet with a company representative to request better meal service and also raised the possibility of eventually going "in-house."
Siblings Sami and Fariah Khan, two recent Alexander City Schools alumni, recall stale hamburger buns and fries that were consistently uncooked.
"It is about time," Sami said of the upgrade. "The old food was nothing to look forward to after a long morning of class. Lunch was more about socializing than eating — literally students throwing away plates that they never even took a bite of."
According to Fariah, Benjamin Russell students would either bring their own lunch, buy nothing but chips and a drink or not eat lunch at all.
"The cheese sticks tasted like uncooked dough; pizza tasted mostly burnt and cardboard-like," she said. "But I'm glad they're adding more choices. I hated seeing kids not eat the food there because you never know what they go home to."
Last year, more than 60% of Alex City Schools students were eligible for the free and reduced meal program.