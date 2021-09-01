Alexander City Schools' COVID-19 case count has nearly doubled in a week, up from 37 cases on Aug. 25 to 70 cases as of Wednesday.
Wednesday also marks two weeks since the first day of school.
In that time, Jim Pearson Elementary School has had to switch to virtual learning with more than 3% of its students COVID-19 positive and more than 20% absent last week, many of whom were absent due to COVID-19 exposure. As of Wednesday, students are still slated to return to face-to-face learning Sept. 7.
Another net six students and three employees have tested positive since going remote, however, bringing up Jim Pearson Elementary's totals to 31 students and five employees.
Other schools are also on the rise but have yet to meet the 3% positive or 20% absent thresholds. Among students, Stephens Elementary School currently has four cases, Radney Elementary School has eight cases, Alexander City Middle School has nine cases and Benjamin Russell High School has eight cases as of Wednesday morning.
Five employees outside the four at Jim Pearson are also COVID-positive as of Wednesday.