The future site of Benjamin Russell High School may not be on U.S. Highway 280 after all as Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford considers alternate locations to present to the board of education.
"We do have multiple options that we are going to go over," Lankford told school board members at their regular meeting Tuesday. "But I will keep all of you guys in the loop on what options we have (and) costs per option, so that we can make a good, educated decision moving forward."
The current site on the southern corner of U.S. 280 and State Highway 63, purchased by the board of education for $500,000 in February, is still on the table, Lankford said, as the school system plans to meet with their bonding agent to discuss further funding.
Lankford declined to name the alternate locations under consideration, but said the campus would require "somewhere around 30-35 acres of usable property."
The construction of a new Benjamin Russell High School campus has been over two years in the making with groundbreaking originally planned for spring of 2021, but has been mired in setback. After repeated delays to the bidding process due to a surge in construction material prices, the school board tabled the project indefinitely in August when the lowest contract bid came back more than $20 million above the $48 million budgeted. At that same meeting, a local pastor urged the school board to address nearby benzene contamination from a 56,000-gallon gasoline spill in 2008 where the high school's main driveway is slated to be built.
The site was also unpopular among Alexander City parents from the beginning due to its location on a busy intersection which has seen multiple traffic fatalities in the last decade. Alex City Schools said it was working with Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to improve accessibility from both highways and to engineer a student entrance off Highway 63.
On Tuesday, Lankford said he will meet with the architects and project management firm this week to discuss multiple options.
"And again, the old site is still viable, we're just trying to look at cost comparisons across the board," he said.
With road improvements originally expected to begin within the year, Lankford said ALDOT is waiting for an update. The superintendent aims to make his final recommendation to the board by early December.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southerly winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Alabama.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects or
decorations. Tree limbs and damaged or weakened trees could be
blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&