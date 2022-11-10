1115 holiday open house 4.jpg
Buy Now

Santana Wood / The Outlook Shoppers enter Thirty-Two Main during Holiday Open House on Nov. 15, 2021.

Alexander City Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Holiday Open House on Nov. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m to help shoppers get their holiday gifts ready. 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you