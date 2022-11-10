Alexander City Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Holiday Open House on Nov. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m to help shoppers get their holiday gifts ready.
Kim Dunn, director of marketing and special events for the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, said this year they have roughly 23 businesses participating.
Some of the businesses include Mistletoe Bough Bed and Breakfast, Sweet Tee Boutique, Badcock Home Furniture and More, Downtown Girl, Liquidation Station, The Wright Angle, Russell Marine Boating and Outdoor, Unlimited Designs, Harper Grey and Cloud Nine.
The Holiday Open House also coincides with the start of‘Tis the Season to Shop Local. ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local is a campaign the Chamber started to encourage people to do their Christmas shopping at local stores.
“Open House is an event that happens on a Sunday afternoon, and it's just a great time for the community to come out and start Christmas shopping,” Dunn said. “We want to encourage everybody to shop local and support our local businesses as much as possible. But then, ‘Tis the Season is a month-long campaign that kicks off with the Holiday Open House.”
‘Tis the Season to Shop Local runs until Dec. 11, and it promotes local shopping with prizes to win. For ‘Tis the Season, shoppers of participating businesses will receive a card and each time they spend $10 at participating businesses they will receive a stamp.
Once a shopper has a card filled up with five stamps they are eligible to enter the drawing. The drawing has three prizes, which are $250 worth of gift cards to local businesses.
Dunn said the winner also gets to pick out which gift cards of participating businesses they would like. There are no limitations on how many cards an individual can enter.
The Holiday Open House has been an event for over the past 20 years. Dunn said she hopes people will come out and have a good time.
“It's like the unofficial kickoff of the holiday season in Alex City and so it's just a great time for people to come out,” Dunn said. “All the stores are usually completely decorated. And it’s just a fun time to start thinking about those holiday shopping and that community spirit that Alex city is known for.”
