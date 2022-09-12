Emory Goggins and his wife Lindsey celebrated the launch of their new company, Alex City Plumbing,Thursday, September 8, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The couple, along with their two children, marked the occasion surrounded by friends and business leadersat the Lake Martin Innovation Center. During the ceremony, leaders with both LMIC and the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce joined in supporting the family’s business opening.
Emory described the moment as a dream nearly realized, adding he wants to provide Alexander City with a business they could count on.
“We wanted to provide the community with something, a business that people can rely on and count on. We are members of the community and not just somebody that shows up, takes your money and then leaves. We want to be a blessing to our community, not just a business,” Lindsey said.
Starting out, the couple said the company would consist of a one-truck operation in an aim to have a bit more personal touch with each client. The business will serve the greater Lake Martin area, including Alexander City.
“I think that's a good, good way to start out so that we're able to be a little bit more personable, and in better contact with our clients. You know, we strive to provide very personal service and get to know our clients. That's important, to build a relationship,” the couple said.
The family expressed appreciation for the Lake Martin area support in their business endeavor, noting it as a crucial aspect of their mission.
“That was really important to us when we opened our business that we were in and about the community,” Lindsey said.
