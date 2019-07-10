Carlos Laundrell Brooks, 42, of Alexander City was arrested Tuesday evening for the Aug. 30, 2018 murder of a Sylacauga service station attendant while she worked according to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson.
“We arrested Carlos Brooks in Alex City (Tuesday evening),” Johnson said. “He is charged with the murder of Melissa Joy McDonald.”
Johnson said McDonald was working at the Allen Gas Station on Highway 21 when the murder occured and was not able to offer any other details of the incident.
“I can’t say,” Johnson said. “We are still working on the investigation.”
Brooks was taken into custody by Sylacauga Police Department investigators with the help of the Talladega Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the U.S. Marshal Service and the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force.
Court records indicate Brooks is no stranger to using the threat of deadly force to take items of value. He pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree robbery in 1997 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He was released Sept. 11, 2017.
Court documents show Brooks was arrested by the Alexander City Police Department for first-degree robbery June 6, 2019. The complaint states Brooks used a pistol to take more than $1,000 cash from someone in Alexander City.
Brooks has a court date in August for the Alexander City robbery and no date has been set for his murder charges in Sylacauga.
Murder is a Class A felony and if found guilty Brooks faces 20 years to life in prison. Robbery is a Class A felony and if found guilty Brooks faces 20 years to life in prison.
Brooks is being held in the Talladega County Jail on the murder charge with no bond available to him.