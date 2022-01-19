Alexander City residents will have no shortage of places to buy everything cannabis — within the legal threshold of a conservative state like Alabama — thanks to a spate of new businesses opening up.
Though each has its own specialties, the stores sell various forms of cannabinol (CBD) and Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), both derived from hemp, a weaker “sister” strain of cannabis plant to marijuana.
“As of right now anything that's CBD, Delta-8, Delta-9, as long as it's under 0.3 percent THC and it's all derived from hemp products, it's legal,” said Samantha McIntosh, who co-owns Dragon's Breath with her brother Jacob, significant other Kyle Horn and friend Walter Dodson. The store on Cherokee Road opened in November and was followed, to the owners' surprise, by Alex City Vapor and Tobacco in the Alexander City Marketplace strip mall about a month later (Gamal Shaeri, owner of Alex City Tobacco and Vapor, was equally unaware, though CBD products are only portion of what he stocks). The Rabbit Hole, across the street from Walmart, has been open for about three years.
But just because it's legal in Alabama doesn't mean you can't get “pretty out of it,” according to McIntosh, with Delta-8 THC. “It does give that altered feeling, to a degree,” she said, whereas CBD she likens to taking a Tylenol. “It might help with something, but you're not going to feel altered at all.”
It's also enough to give The Rabbit Hole, up the road, a steady stream of customers on a Tuesday afternoon. Employee Daniel Graham said the only thing that could remotely be considered placebo is the marijuana-like high some CBD users describe.
“I think on the CBD side, some customers might misunderstand and think it's psychoactive,” he said, though in a store where “Smoke Two Joints” by Sublime plays overhead and an optical-illusion rug makes it look like you're being sucked into a vortex, customers can be forgiven for such a reaction.
As for what CBD and Delta-8 THC can do, strict FDA regulation on what can be marketed as a medicine, cure or treatment means retailers must answer very carefully.
“I'm not allowed to tell a customer that something like CBD can help them with their pain or sleep or anything specifically,” McIntosh said. “I can say it might help with that; I can say I have customers who say it helps with that.”
In its first two months, the shop has already attracted “all sorts” of customers.
“We do get a lot of people in their 20s, but then I also get a lot of people who are 50s, 60s, older, coming in, looking for alternatives to pain meds, something to help take the edge off of things because what they're trying isn't necessarily working,” McIntosh said.
According to Graham, there's less stigma now and older customers are more likely to give things a try — “even my grandparents,” he said.
McIntosh said she recommends new users try stuff out in increments — “test it out, see how it makes you feel, don't be driving until you know how it makes you feel.” In the meantime, they'll have something to do. The owners of Dragon's Breath are about to open a second business in the unit next door.
“We're opening a gaming lounge,” McIntosh said. “So video games, board games, tabletop games, anime books, dungeons and dragons-type of stuff.”
The Shimmering Dragon gaming lounge is expected to open within the next two months.