A new hotel will soon be coming to Alexander City. City leaders held an official announcement on Thursday detailing a construction timeline and new amenities that will be arriving for tourists and residents alike.
The Holiday Inn Express & Suites, part of IHG Hotels and Resorts, is one of the world’s leading hotel companies and is moving to Alexander City in the near future. The global hospitality company has a family of 17 hotel brands, with nearly 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 in the development pipeline, including now in Alexander City.
Of the announcement, Mayor Woody Baird noted that he appreciates the investment and confidence IHG shows in the growing economy of Alexander City.
“Bringing Holiday Inn Express & Suites to Alexander City is a much-needed addition and fills a gap, making additional rooms available for visitors to Alex City,” he said.
The three-story building will house approximately 70 guest rooms, inclusive of 14 suites. The hotel will have a conference area, fitness center, swimming pool, business center, courtyard and other amenities.
Council President Buffy Colvin described the news as a great day for Alexander City, and added that the business opening is an encouraging sign for the city.
“This hotel means that the needle for Alex City is moving in the right direction. The impact of a new hotel of this caliber will be felt for years to come. I would like to thank my fellow council members for always thinking outside of the box and continuing to put Alex City first.”
Located by Alex City’s municipal campus, the three-story hotel will complement the city’s mixed-use retail development just off U.S. Highway 280. City leaders explained that the location will allow visitors to gather in a business-friendly environment so they can explore and enjoy all Alexander City and the Lake Martin area have to offer. Additionally, with all the restaurants and retail stores along U.S. Highway 280, visitors can easily grab a bite to eat or shop in between their travels.
“With an investment of $8 million and a promise of 20-plus new jobs, we are excited to see what this new upper-midscale hotel will do for the area,” said Sandra Fuller, Tallapoosa County Tourism Director. “We have many sports tournaments and fishing tournaments that bring in lots of visitors. This hotel will be able to accommodate the fisherman as well as the family.”
Owner Jay Patel and General Manager Janet Mason explained that the hotel franchise's recently upgraded design and amenities will provide luxury comfort for all types of guests.
“We are honored to be working with our new partners at IHG. Their expertise and design will accommodate the city’s leisure guests and its corporate travelers alike. The New Blue Formula 2.0 is beautiful and modern. It will be a perfect fit for this area,” they said.
Corinne Smundin, regional director of franchise openings for IHG Hotels & Resorts, added that the Holiday Inn Express will offer a new and exciting alternative style that ensures business and leisure travelers visiting Alexander City remain rested and productive.
“From our fresh, hot and free Express Start breakfast to ample meeting space, the hotel will deliver the ideal combination of beneficial amenities and an energetic design for a memorable stay. We look forward to working with our ownership and development teams to bring this property to life,” Smundin said.
The hotel is expected to debut in early 2024.