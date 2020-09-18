Scammers continue to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to target Alabama Power customers.
The recirculated scam involves calls directly to customers claiming to be a representative from Alabama Power and demanding immediate payment on accounts, according to a recent press release. The caller requests a customer’s bank or credit card information, warning if payments are not received within 30 minutes service will be disconnected.
A new variation of the scheme includes scammers directly contacting customers who recently made a payment on their Alabama Power account and falsely claiming the payment did not process and they need to repay immediately.
Alabama Power encourages customers unsure if a call is a scam to hang up immediately and contact customer service at 1-800-245-2244.
The company works with each customer to determine the best service option for his or her account. The schemes criminals are using are not part of the company’s business practices, according to Alabama Power.
Alabama Power is sharing the following tips to help customers protect themselves from false tactics used by scammers:
- Alabama Power will never call you and demand an immediate payment.
- Alabama Power will never call you and request bank or credit card information.
- Alabama Power will never come to your door and demand an immediate payment.
For questions about your Alabama Power account, call 1-800-245-2244. The automated voice system is available 24/7 to check account balances and status. Customer service agents can be reached any weekday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. at 1-800-245-2244.