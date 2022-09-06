Summer will last a little longer atLake MartinasAlabama Poweris extending the lake’s summer pool into the fall.
According to a company press release published Thursday, September 1, Alabama Power announced that water levels at Lake Martin will remain at their current levels until October 15.
The company noted in the announcement that the fall drawdown will be extended an additional month and a half. According to the statement, drawdown generally occurs early September, often following Labor Day, with the lake reaching winter pool levels near mid-November.
The lower lake level allows the reservoir to capture and store winter rains. The lake begins to rise in early spring, returning to full summer levels around the end of April.
Drawdowns give property owners a chance to work on repairs and improvements to docks, ramps and other permitted construction projects.
The company encourages residents interested in performing shorelines maintenance during the drawdown to apply for the necessary lakeshore-use permits now by visiting apcshorelines.com/permits or calling the Shoreline Management Office at 256-825-0053.
Even with the extended water level, Alabama Power said in the announcement that people with boats, water-related equipment and facilities pay close attention to the changing conditions on the lake. This includes remaining mindful of personal safety and being prepared to take necessary steps to protect individual property.
