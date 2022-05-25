The end of May comes as a time of celebration as Memorial Day commemorations are often held on the very last week of the first summer month.
Annual celebrations, however, can be a catalyst for dangerous circumstances and can be a cause for concern when it comes to the safety of those involved in holiday festivities.
Memorial Day in 2020 was the third deadliest holiday weekend of the year with 122 traffic deaths over the 3.25-day weekend analyzed by the NHTSA FARS. 11 of these accidents were in the state of Alabama.
Alcohol consumption accounted for over 41 percent of these deaths, as alcohol sales continue to increase in America with Alabama alone seeing a $64.9 million revenue increase from 2020 to 2021.
Boating accidents are also a cause for concern with the high usage rate of lakes and bodies of water on summer holidays.
Before COVID-19 interrupted the regularly scheduled activities of the summer months, Alexander City’s Lake Martin was bustling with tourists as the largest campsite in the county packed out to one-hundred percent capacity in 2019.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) tallied 10 boat crashes and two drownings on Memorial Day weekend in 2020 and seven traffic fatalities in 2021.
The agency did however see a drastic decrease in boating related incidents with zero boat accidents and zero drownings in 2021 unlike the year prior.
Lake Martin and surrounding Tallapoosa County have already felt the pain of one death this summer season as a Pell City resident went overboard while piloting his boat between Castaway Island and Wares Slough on April 30. He was pronounced dead shortly after being lifted from the water and taken to shore by another boater.
Along with a variety of initiates to increase holiday safety this year, the Alabama Protective Services Division will utilize its Aviation Unit on Alabama’s coast to “provide a rapid response water emergency team” for swimmers who may be swept out to sea by strong currents or undertows.
ALEA is also prepared to combat the growing dangers of statewide increased traffic as Alabama has seen a “dramatic increase in motor vehicle traffic”, a trend they expect to continue as Memorial Day weekend kicks off.
“All available Troopers within the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will be out in full force before and during this Memorial Day holiday weekend to ensure Alabama roadways are as safe as possible,” said ALEA secretary Hal Taylor in a Memorial Day Weekend press release.
We also remind everyone how important it is to be vigilant when driving on roadways in heavier-than-normal traffic, especially when commercial vehicles are present,” added Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Colonel Jimmy Helms. “You must be a defensive driver because the slightest amount of inattention can have tragic consequences."
Marine Patrol Troopers will also be patrolling Alabama’s rivers, lakes and beaches and will routinely perform safety vessel inspections to ensure that boaters are equipped will all necessary safety equipment such as a personal flotation device for everyone on board the vessel.
“We want everyone to relax and enjoy the upcoming weekend, but you must be safety aware while on the water,” said ALEA Chief Steve Thompson.