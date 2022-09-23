ACS Coaching cycle awards
Brigitte McCawley and Beverly Price present the Technology Integration Coaching Cycle award to Scarlette Atchison on Sept. 20.

A group of local school teachers underwent a technology integration program in order to transform their classrooms’ learning environment.

