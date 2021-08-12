Only 5% of ICU beds are vacant statewide, the Alabama Hospital Association said Wednesday, while the number of Alabamians hospitalized with COVID-19 has multiplied nine times over in the past 30 days.
Local hospitals paint a similar picture with an average of six out of six ICU beds occupied at Russell Medical Center at any given time last week, according to data reported to the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services (HHS).
HHS also reports an average of eight out of 10 ICU beds occupied at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga, about half of which were COVID-19 patients, and 22 out of 23 ICU beds at East Alabama Medical Center, one-third of which were COVID-19 patients. Russell Medical did not report how many of its ICU patients were COVID-positive last week.
Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville does not have an intensive care ward.
Statewide, 2,371 Alabamians were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Aug. 11, up from 263 patients on July 11. Hospitalizations are still short of their Jan. 11 peak in Alabama of 3,084 patients.
In the past week, 186 Tallapoosa County residents have tested positive for the virus, with an average of 20-30 new infections each day. To date, 4,826 residents have contracted COVID-19 at some point, about 12% of the county's population.
Twenty Coosa County residents have tested positive for coronavirus in the past week, with 3-5 new cases per day on average, also nearly 12% of the population.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 35% of Alabamians are fully vaccinated, the lowest rate in the country.
Fewer than .001% of people have died from COVID-19 after being vaccinated, state health officer Dr. Scott Harris said in a press conference Thursday.