The Alexander City Jazz Fest originally scheduled for June 12-13 has been postponed to Aug. 7-8 due to social distancing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jazz Fest is one of Alabama’s longest-standing free music festivals and this year marks its 30th anniversary.
“Our primary concern for rescheduling is the health, safety and level of comfort of the performers, volunteers and attendees of Jazz Fest,” Alexander City Chamber of Commerce president & CEO Ed Collari said in a press release. “We felt like hosting an event of this magnitude in early June was too soon given the current regulations. We will continue to monitor the situation and evaluate any additional changes that need to be made to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”
Following traditional protocol, the Friday night show Aug. 7 will be held in Strand Park in downtown Alexander City, followed by the Saturday show at The Amp on Lake Martin. Live music on both nights is currently scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and is presented by Russell Lands On Lake Martin.
“We feel like this is one of Alexander City’s signature events and hosting it on an annual basis is part of the fabric of our community,” Collari said. “Considering this is the 30th year of Jazz Fest, we felt rescheduling was a more appropriate option at this time than canceling the event. With the continued support of our sponsors, the City of Alexander City, Russell Lands On Lake Martin and all the fans that join us each night for free, live music, we look forward to another tremendous Jazz Fest weekend in August.”
An announcement regarding the music lineup will be made in the near future.
For additional information and updates, visit www.alexcityjazzfest.com or the Alex City Jazz Fest Facebook page.