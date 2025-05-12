The Office of Information Technology is currently responding to a cybersecurity event that is affecting certain state systems. In alignment with best practices, immediate steps have been taken to contain the situation while working with a leading third-party cybersecurity firm to investigate, secure and restore impacted services.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible over
areas that are already saturated from rainfall over the past 48
hours.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton,
Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson,
Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry,
Pickens, Pike, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega,
Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Urban areas will
also be more susceptible to flash flooding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Saturated soil conditions are present due to rainfall amounts
between 2 and 4 inches with locally higher amounts over the
last 48 hours.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
