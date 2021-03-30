There are just three days left in an auction of one of legendary Alabama football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s houndstooth hats.
Premier sports auction house Lelands has one for auction, current bid $6,268.
A similar Bear Bryant hat sold in December for $73,485 after 29 days and 49 bids.
The famous fedora is houndstooth all over with two short red and black feathers in the brim. The interior top is labeled “THE ORIGINAL PAUL BEAR BRYANT HAT.” A replica signature is stamped in gold on the inside band.
Lelands describes the hat as showing “excellent wear with great provenance.”
Their consigner’s mother obtained the hat directly from Bear Bryant according to the auction house.
Bryant amassed six national championships and thirteen conference championships during his 25-year tenure as Alabama's head coach. Considered by many to be the greatest football coach of all time, with 323 wins at his retirement, he had the most wins of any college football coach.
Current Alabama coach Nick Saban, with 256 wins as head coach, is also considered among the greatest coaches of all time; however, he has a few more seasons before a chance to beat Bryant’s record.