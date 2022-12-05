“A Christmas Carol” comes to Alexander City, but this time with a twist.
“The Ebenezer Experience” is a retelling of Charles Dickens’ “Christmas Carol," but rather than ending with a more secular meaning of Christmas, it ends with Ebenezer coming to the Lord and the sharing of the Gospel.
River of Life Worship Center and Joe Phillips Ministries are working together to bring this production to the area.
Mike Waldrop, pastor of River of Life Worship Center, said they have been wanting to bring this performance to the community for several years.
“What we’re about as a church is spreading the good news of who Christ is and what He's done and what Christmas is really all about… it’s just getting out that message,” he explained. “It's just in a different way.”
Joe Phillips’ “The Ebenezer Experience” is a touring production and as of now, this is the only production happening in Alabama for the month of December.
While their church seats close to 170 people, they decided to hold the production in CACC’s Betty Carol Graham Center so the public could join them. There is no cost and no tickets needed.
Waldrop said everyone in the community is welcome to come see the production on Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m., and they plan to open the doors around 6:00 p.m. for those who want to come early.
This is their first year bringing “The Ebenezer Experience” to Alexander City, and Waldrop said they hope it provides a chance for some fellowship and Christmas spirit.
“Today there's so much stress around Christmas it seems like. It's good to be able to come together and laugh and have fun, have a good time and just really enjoy it,” he said.
For additional information about the production, Waldrop said people are welcome to call the church at 256-392-4950 or him at 256-397-2612.
