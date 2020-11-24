Goodwater resident and Dadeville native Lastarla Williams is in a baking competition called "The Greatest Baker," and she is seeking votes to help her progress in the competition.
Williams won first place in her group and is now in the quarterfinals. She could win a grand prize of $10,000.
"I finished first in my group and now competing in the quarterfinals," Williams said. "I hope to make it to the semi-finals."
Those who would like to participate can vote for her at this link. Williams said she is pushing hard for more votes and appreciates every vote.
"I am in need of a breakthrough in my life," Williams said. "I’ve worked very hard down through the years."
Voters can vote once per day. Voting for semi-finalists ends Thursday at 10 p.m.
Votes are free but also can be paid to benefit the No Kid Hungry Foundation.