It’s in times of need we come together. The coronavirus pandemic doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon, and amongst a sea of negativity and heartbreaking news, it’s nice to see people stepping up to do their parts.
We want to send a sincere thank you to Alexander City Kiwanis Club for making a $1,000 donation to Lake Martin Area United Way for its feeding program through Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center.
Starting next week, the advocacy center will put together boxes of food to be distributed to children who may be going without proper nutrition while school is out. United Way executive director Sharon Fuller hopes this act of kindness will become contagious across the county.
Fuller Realty also deserves a round of applause for donating money to Oskar’s to help offset income its employees will be losing over the coming weeks. Don and Rhonda Fuller feel it’s vital to help these local businesses survive, which includes those workers who rely on their income to put food on the table.
As a result, Oskar’s owner Kent Albertson has decided to pay it forward and split the money with Niffer’s Place at the Lake, Table 34 and Poplar Dawgs.
“Things will get worse before they get better” is the tagline we keep hearing. With this in mind, we hope others will take a page out of these community members’ playbooks and pay it forward.