Eighteen years ago today a terroristic attack occurred that shook the United States of America. Hijacked planes flew into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers took action against terrorists.
Every adult has the memory of that day burned into the back of his or her mind. Whether you were going to work or school, you remember the shock of hearing the attacks.
Adults know the shock of the day, but the older members of generation Z probably don’t. Anyone born in 2001 is now 18.
As Americans we shouldn’t forget this day and part of our duty is to educate the next generation about what happened. It’s important to teach your kids and the next generation what 9/11 is and how it affected the country.
Today is not an easy day to talk about but children have questions and should be told what happened.
Calendars mark the day as Patriot Day. A joint resolution by Congress in Dec. 18, 2001, declared Sept. 11 as Patriot Day. Americans are asked to remember the dead with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m.
In 2016, President Barrack Obama also proclaimed the day as Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance.
Although thousands of people died and were injured, we should remember the first responders who assisted in the aftermath and firefighters who lost their lives. Their memory should be passed on.