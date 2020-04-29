I’ve had the great fortune over the years to be in Jordan-Hare Stadium for 10 Iron Bowls.
Each game was unique and memorable for lots of different reasons. Some games were far better than others.
Nov. 19, 2005, I took my nephew Kass to what had all the makings of an incredible matchup. No. 11 Auburn was 8-2 after losing lost the season opener to Georgia Tech and an overtime heartbreaker against LSU when AU kicker John Vaughn missed five field goals. But the Tigers came into the game having beaten Georgia in the final seconds in Athens, 31-30, in an instant classic.
The Tigers led the SEC in total offense behind the running of Kenny Irons and the passing of Brandon Cox. Al Borges’ offense averaged 410 yards a game. Can you believe that? A team averaging 410 yards per game led the SEC — my, how times have changed.
On the other side, No. 8 Alabama was 9-1 with the only loss on the year to LSU in overtime the week before the Iron Bowl. The Tide also boasted one of the best defenses in college football at least statistically. They finished the year ranked No. 2 in the nation.
It was the highest combined win total for an Iron Bowl since 1994. On paper, this game had thriller written all over it and was destined to be a fourth-quarter game. Of course, there’s a reason they don’t play games on paper.
Truth be told, I’m fairly certain most Auburn fans were pretty confident coming into the game even with Alabama’s high-ranking and terrific record. After all, Mike Shula was still the coach.
Auburn kicked off and Alabama quarterback Brodie Croyle was sacked on the first play of the game in what looked like a jailbreak. Then he was sacked on third down. The crowd was going berserk and you got the feeling very early on that something special was happening.
The Tigers got the ball and were in the end zone in six plays to go up 7-0 just like that.
Alabama again ran three plays and punted. It took the Tigers only three plays to find the end zone this time, increasing their lead to 14-0.
Tell me if this sounds familiar: On the first play from scrimmage, Brodie Croyle was sacked and, then — you guessed it — he was sacked on third down as well. Ben Obomanu took an end around 45 yards and Auburn was up 21-0 with nearly six minutes still to play in the first quarter.
Alabama finally buckled down and got serious. No, I’m just kidding. Of course it didn’t.
The Tide ran three plays, two of which were sacks, and punted the ball. Auburn was up by three touchdowns and had the ball on the Alabama 41-yard line in a first-and-10 situation.
The Tide were completely shell-shocked, outmatched and overwhelmed. Shula looked even more lost than usual.
It was perhaps the most enjoyable quarter of football I had ever experienced — complete and utter domination.
If the Tigers had gone down and scored to go up 28-0, I really believe they would have won by four or five touchdowns. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.
A wide receiver named Prachae Rodriguez fumbled on the first play of the drive. It broke all momentum and Alabama scored a touchdown.
In the end, it didn’t matter. Auburn took a 28-7 lead into the locker room at halftime and, in typical Tuberville fashion, sat on the lead. The Tigers won the game, 28-18, and Croyle was be sacked 11 times.
It certainly wasn’t the greatest Iron Bowl ever, but it sure was a lot of fun to watch in person.