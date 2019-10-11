A jury took 41/2 hours to find Anthony Davon Parker guilty of manslaughter Thursday in the March 2017 shooting of 18-year-old Quentavious Arrion Reese.
The Fifth Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office sought a verdict on reckless murder but district attorney Jeremy Duerr was thankful for the jury’s commitment to the judicial process.
“Just wanna thank the jury for their service and time,” Duerr said. “It was a long, hard and difficult case and they stuck it out and reached a verdict. I certainly respect them for that and their decision.”
Duerr and assistant district attorney Kevin Hall presented the case to a jury of six white females, two black females, three black males and one white male for three days.
Authorities said Parker fired the shot that entered the vehicle Reese and three others were traveling in on Robinson Road when Reese was shot in the back passenger seat of a car.
Riley Foshee was the lead investigator for the Alexander City Police Department on the case. He is now a deputy state fire marshal. Foshee testified he took a statement from Parker the day after the shooting.
“Mr. Parker wrote his own statement,” Foshee said. “It was about 11/2 pages.”
Foshee said Parker’s statement said Parker and his friends were throwing a football, eating at Zaxby’s and shooting dice that day. Then the group engaged in another activity.
“We went to shoot at (Robinson Road),” Foshee read from Parker’s statement. “A car passed by and I stopped shooting.”
Parker’s statement said a gun was in the car with Reese when it first stopped by the Robinson Road home.
Foshee said Parker’s statement concluded with Parker saying he and another person hid the guns they were shooting that evening and Parker confessed it was an accident.
Duerr said after the verdict all actions have consequences.
“I hope the verdict helps show that you have to be accountable for your actions and there are consequences as well,” Duerr said. “None of this is going to bring Quen back to his loved ones, but if it helps prevent another tragic and senseless killing of an innocent person, then all the hard work put into this trial was well worth it.”
Sentencing will be 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 in front of Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Steve Perryman. Manslaughter is a Class B felony. Perryman can sentence Parker to two to 20 years in prison.