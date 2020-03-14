There are now 12 possible cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Alabama.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 5 cases in Jefferson County; two in Tuscaloosa County; and one each in Elmore, Baldwin, Limestone and Montgomery counties plus one out-of-state resident.
Some of the cases are presumptive positive, which according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) is when a patient has tested positive by a local public health laboratory but when those results are still pending confirmation at a CDC lab.
The ADPH expects these numbers to continue to change as it called the pandemic an “emerging, rapidly evolving situation.”
