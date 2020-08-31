The Alexander City Police Department is still investigating an assault investigation that occurred off Highway 22 and now it's asking the public for help.
Investigators were called to Russell Medical in the early hours of Sunday, Aug. 2. The victim, identified only as a 66-year-old male, was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The gunshot wound is believed to have been caused by a shotgun, according to a press release from CrimeStoppers on Monday afternoon.
The victim was transported to a medical facility in the Birmingham area and is listed as being in stable condition, according to Monday's press release. The investigation led crime scene investigators to a location off Highway 22 where several other pieces of evidence were located. The case is still under active investigation and further details cannot be released at this time.
Any information pertaining to this case could be helpful and police are asking for public assistance. Information has been gathered through the P3 app and CrimeStoppers is asking tipsters to respond to followup questions left on the app.
If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
You may also use CrimeStoppers' toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
A tip may lead to a cash reward from CrimeStoppers.