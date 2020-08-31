Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN TALLAPOOSA... NORTHEASTERN COOSA AND SOUTHEASTERN CLAY COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM CDT... AT 605 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR GOODWATER, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 20 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ALEXANDER CITY, GOODWATER, JACKSONS' GAP, NEW SITE, GOLDVILLE, HILLABEE CREEK, NORTHERN LAKE MARTIN, HACKNEYVILLE, CLEVELAND CROSSROADS, EAGLE CREEK, HORSESHOE BEND AND HORSESHOE BEND NATIONAL MILITARY PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PERSONS IN CAMPGROUNDS SHOULD CONSIDER SEEKING STURDY SHELTER UNTIL THIS STORM PASSES. &&