Welcome to Field Notes, The Alexander City Outlook's member-exclusive newsletter delivered every Thursday to your inbox.
Benjamin Russell High School had its 15 minutes of fame Monday.
Spotted at the National Championship game in an Alabama hat, Alexander City native Terrell Owens defended the sartorial choice while giving a shout-out to his alma mater.
Gone viral
COVID-19 cases reached a critical mass across Alabama schools this week. Alexander City, Talladega City, Clay County and Montgomery Public school systems announced they would be going virtual within hours of each other yesterday; Tallapoosa County Schools announced it would be going virtual Tuesday.
Here are the latest school COVID numbers:
Alexander City Schools (as of Thursday morning)
Jim Pearson — 28 students, 16 staff
Stephens — 20 students, 3 staff
Radney — 21 students, 3 staff
ACMS — 14 students, 2 staff
BRHS — 26 students, 3 staff
Tallapoosa County Schools(as of Tuesday evening)
Dadeville Elementary — 17 students, 5 staff
Dadeville High School — 34 students, 3 staff
Horseshoe Bend — 19 students, 5 staff
Reeltown Elementary — 13 students, 3 staff
Reeltown High School — 11 students, 1 staff
Central office/bus shop — 2 staff
Bullet points
• COVID-19 cases in Alabama surpassed the one million mark Wednesday, with 1,004,622 cases since the onset of the pandemic. Total state population is 5 million as of the 2020 U.S. Census.
• The Dadeville City Council, still on tenterhooks over potential courthouse square project litigation, entered into a 20-minute executive session Tuesday regarding a separate undisclosed legal issue.
• Russell Medical Center's drive-thru testing is through 4:30 p.m. each weekday, but with a line circling the urgent care center and continuing down Elkahatchee Road, just getting to the test site can take an afternoon-and-a-half. "Due to the heavy volume of cars and passengers seeking tests per car, it is hard to predict at what time and spot each day that we will have to cut off the line," the hospital warned patients in a Facebook post Monday. "Please understand that we are doing our best to accommodate this heavy demand with the limited resources we have available."