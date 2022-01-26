The Alabama Hospital Association is in urgent need of blood donations after the state’s supply ran dangerously low.
“Our hospital leaders are very concerned about having adequate blood for surgical, trauma and other patients,” said AHA Executive Vice President Rosemary Blackmon.
In a press release Tuesday, Alabama Hospital Association and LifeSouth offered a plea for blood as the supply dwindles.
“The current shortage is critical, it is unlike anything we have seen.” said Laura Grill, President of East Alabama Health.
Blood is used for anemia, cancer, blood disorders, during surgery and to replace blood lost after a trauma. Universal donor blood type O-negative is especially needed because it is used when doctors do not know a patient's blood-type but need to administer blood rapidly. LifeSouth stated they are completely out of O-negative blood.
“Having an adequate supply of blood is essential for providing care to some of our sickest and most vulnerable patients,” said Jeff Brannon, CEO of Flowers Hospital in Dothan. “We simply don’t have enough.”
Russell Medical asked for blood donations in a statement Tuesday:
“Russell Medical joins hospitals across the state in appealing to our citizens to give blood. We are currently facing a critical shortage. Having an adequate supply of blood is essential for providing care to sick patients in desperate need of blood. This includes, but is not limited to trauma patients and surgery patients. Please consider donating this life-saving gift today and give blood.”
All blood types are needed at this time. LifeSouth is also in need of blood platelet donors.
Donors must be 17 years old to donate and 16 years old with a LifeSouth parental consent form and must weigh at least 110 pounds.
All donors receive a LifeSouth t-shirt and cholesterol screening.
Where you can donate
4139 Carmichael Road, Montgomery, Al.
Wednesday, January 26th
- G. W. Long of Skippersville from 9am-4pm
- Walmart of Geneva from 11am-5pm
- Autauga Academy from 7:30am-2pm
- Red Level High School from 8:30am-2:30pm
- Alabama Christian Academy from 8am-2:30pm
- Kroger of Opelika from 9am-3pm
- Kroger of Auburn from 11am-4pm
- Donor Center from 9am-5pm
Thursday, January 27th
- Elba Market Place from 9am-12noon
- The Nat’l Security Group of Elba from 1pm-5pm
- Walmart of Montg Hwy Dothan from 11am-5pm
- Walmart of Auburn S. College from 11am-4pm
- Target of Opelika from 10am-5pm
- Dollar Tree of Tallassee from 12noon-5pm
- Winn Dixie of Clanton from 11am-5pm
- Walmart of Andalusia from 11am-4pm
- Carver High School from 8:30am-2:30pm
- Donor Center from 9am-7pm
Friday, January 28th
- Alabama College of Osteopathics in Dothan from 9am-4pm
- Walmart of Enterprise from 10am-5pm
- Kroger of Lanett from 1pm-4pm
- South State bank of West Point from 9am-12noon
- Phenix City County Library from 11am-4pm
- In Memory of State Troop J.R. Southerland/420 Twain Curve, Montgomery from 9am-4pm
- VictoryLand in Shorter from 10am-4pm
- Walmart of Troy from 11am-4pm
- Donor Center from 9am-5pm
Saturday, January 29th
- Walmart of Montg Hwy Dothan from 11am-6pm
- Walmart of S. Oates Dothan from 10am-5pm
- Walmart of Roanoke from 10am-4pm
- Eastchase Plaza Montgomery form 11am-4pm
- Ross of Troy from 11am-4pm
- Tuskegee Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta from 10am-2pm
- Donor Center from 9am-3pm
Sunday, January 30th
- Memphis Baptist Church of Dothan from 11am-4pm
- Parkway Baptist Church of Auburn from 8am-1pm
- Walmart of Phenix City Hwy 431 N from 10am-4pm
- First UMC of Prattville from 9am-12:30pm
- Walmart of Prattville from 1pm-3pm
- Walmart of Greenville from 11am-4pm
- Eastchase Plaza Montgomery from 11am-4pm
- Donor Center from 12noon-5pm