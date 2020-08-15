The only reason I kind of know what month we’re in is because it’s hot as all get out. I recognize it’s at least a summer month, but I truly still feel like we just said happy new year.
I blinked, and suddenly it’s football season — well, I’m still waiting for the other shoe to drop, a little nervous it still may not happen despite all official indicators showing it will.
But really, 2020 has flown by faster than a barefoot jackrabbit on a hot greasy griddle in the middle of July.
Nonetheless, somehow here we are, mid-August and it’s time for school to begin. This year looks a lot different than any other year, that’s for sure.
No more parents walking in holding hands with their children for the first day of school. Masks are just as necessary as pencils or a lunchbox. Teachers have to be particular about their lesson plans and ditch all the hands-on group activities they love. Some aren’t even going to school; they’re doing it all virtually from home. It’s all far from normal and it’s difficult for everyone involved.
I am all about giving credit where credit is due, and I must say our area teachers and administrators have worked hard to make this school year happen and Gorilla Glue all the jigsaw pieces together the best they can.
Both the city and county school systems made the decision to push back the first day of school so they could be more prepared. Alexander City wanted more time to gather proper cleaning supplies and get plans in place for those students attending the physical campus. Tallapoosa County felt it was important for teachers to get more training for remote and virtual learning and how to best educate their students.
I’ve seen Alexander City teachers and staff doing training on blended learning, increasing rigor in the classroom and more this week.
Similarly, I’ve seen posts from schools like Reeltown all over Facebook with educational videos breaking down what school will look like this year.
I’ve heard of teachers getting together to make special clear partitions to separate students and lessen the potential for the spread of COVID-19.
On today’s front page, staff writer Amy Passaretti’s story dives into many local teachers’ approaches and preparations for this year. Teachers are working on virtual tours and considering personally delivering welcome packets to students’ mailboxes; others are ensuring there’s no shortage of inspirational posters, making sure the arts are still a priority and more. With all the challenges masks bring, including students not being able to truly see their teacher’s face and eliminating a trust factor, one teacher is even advocating for personalized buttons with teachers’ faces on them.
Our local teachers are doing everything they can to make this school year the best it can be for our children, and honestly, that’s all we can ask for. We know this year is going to be hard and although we’re prepared for some of the challenges, situations will arise that weren’t in the plan and administrators and staff will have to adapt. If there’s one thing we’ve all learned to do in 2020, it’s how to adapt.
We should all take a page out of our local school faculties’ books and make the most of the situations we find ourselves in. Before everything went to heck in a handbasket and hit the ceiling fan, it seemed we had plenty sets of troubles to worry about. Now, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, we’re facing even more new challenges and nobody has it all figured out.
It’s important to be positive for our friends, children and family and let them lean on us; be a light when everything seems dark; and do the very best we can with what we’ve got.
We’re gonna make it through this in one piece and have a lot of lessons learned at the end of it all. And we’ll all be better for it; we just have to hold on — tight.
Santana Wood is managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers’ newspapers. She can be reached at santana.wood@alexcityoutlook.com