In the first round of the playoffs, all three area teams competed valiantly, with Dadeville and Reeltown advancing to the second round. Benjamin Russell fell at Hueytown, but still yielded excellent results on their record season. As usual, Friday night was filled with star studded performances.
Dadeville running back Daquan Doss
After finishing its season a perfect 9-0, Dadeville picked up right where it left off on Friday against Southside Selma. Holding Selma to just eight total points, the senior single handedly outscored his opponents with two touchdowns and over 120 yards on the ground. Selma led 8-7 early, but two quick scores by Doss blew the doors off the game and led Dadeville to its first postseason win under head coach Roger McDonald. Next up for the Tigers is Thomasville at home.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Benjamin Russell athlete Malcolm Simmons
The Wildcats’ season may have ended on Friday, but it is clear that Simmons is going to be a true force to be reckoned with next year. The junior tossed a touchdown and caught one, showing that he can truly do it all on the field. Simmons rushed for over 50 yards, had almost 20 yards receiving and threw a long touchdown to complete his triple threat of the night. He even plays defense and punts. If there was ever a go-to, gadget player, it would be Malcolm Simmons.
Reeltown quarterback Jake Hornsby
While any number of players from Reeltown’s big win over Thorsby could take this spot, Hornsby deserves credit even in his limited passing role. While Reeltown does rush the ball a lot, it sets up the pass just as well. Hornsby had three completions on Friday and two of which went for touchdowns. He connected with Connor Spain for 36 yards and Tae Martin for 25 to easily lead his team to a second round game against G.W. Long.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.