The Tallassee City Council has asked for a state investigation. Mayor Johnny Hammock has filed a federal lawsuit claiming wrongful termination, libel and slander. All the while, the council and mayor continue to have council meetings.
Then, on Saturday, Hammock gets arrested on vacation in Orange Beach, charged with domestic violence strangulation. As of Wednesday afternoon, Hammock was still being held at Baldwin County Jail with $20,000 bail.
On Tuesday, the council issued a statement saying it is exploring the limited options legally available in the strange predicament the city finds itself in.
"In regards to the recent arrest of the mayor, the council respectfully reminds all citizens that all persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty. The council is aware of the arrest and charge, and will move forward discussing options with legal counsel."
Bullet points
• Snow fell in Tallapoosa County this past weekend for the first time since... well, a few weeks ago, briefly. Total snowfall for Sunday morning was about 0.15 inches at T.C. Russell Field Airport in Alex City.
• Alexander City Schools students return to classrooms Thursday, after a week of virtual learning, with 94 COVID positives district-wide as of Wednesday afternoon. That's a 69-case decrease in 24 hours — but still more than the school system ever saw during the delta surge. Tallapoosa County Schools, meanwhile, is going virtual again.
• Classes may have been virtual, but an endless procession of cars streamed into Benjamin Russell High School Wednesday afternoon for Quin Harrell's funeral service, held in the auditorium. Harrell, who graduated from BRHS last year, passed away Wednesday eight years after his osteosarcoma diagnosis. According to a friend, Fuji Fleetion, "He had cancer but cancer didn’t have him."