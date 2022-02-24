Welcome to Field Notes, The Alexander City Outlook's member-exclusive newsletter delivered every Thursday to your inbox.
At a bid opening for Alexander City's sewer project two weeks ago, officials were surprised to see the lowest bid come in several million dollars below the next lowest.
Officials quickly realized there was something wrong with the $9,241,102 bid from Norris Brothers Excavating of Cleveland, Tennessee, causing the city to vote 4-2 against it. Jacobs Engineering representative Alex Houston told councilmembers the contractor did not respond to all parts of the bid, meaning if the city went with the bid, issues such as not completing the project as design would like arise.
The City of Dadeville did not have such foresight. In 2019, the council accepted a $1.4 million contract to renovate the courthouse square, despite concerns it may be too good to be true.
• Overheard on the scanner: an Alexander City woman sought the help of authorities this morning due to a stray cat that refused to leave her front porch.
• The Town of Camp Hill turned 127 years old Friday, according to its official Facebook page. A Black History Month program, in which several citizens will be honored, is set for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the old Camp Hill Baptist Church. Mahogany Masterpiece will perform.
• The Tallapoosa County Republican Party will hold its monthly meeting at Zazu's Verandah at 6:30 p.m. today.
• Spotted in Coosa County News' classifieds: "Wanted: Male mannequins. Call 256-786-9269"