The children of Alexander City have been on their best behavior lately, and it's paid off.
Firetruck Santa is coming back by popular demand, this time with toys of a bit more variety than the surplus teddy bears and basketballs stashed in the old Aprinta building after the screen-printing company shuttered.
On Dec. 20 and Dec. 21, the Alexander City fire and parks and recreation departments are teaming up with the North Pole to drive a firetruck around town, delivering Christmas gifts donated by local businesses and good Samaritans.
Meanwhile, efforts to clean up the Aprinta building, ridding it of its surplus items, appear to have paid off. The city has recently sold the building to a concrete wall manufacturer, according to The Outlook's classified ads section Saturday.
A possum was struck by an 18-wheeler today on U.S. Highway 280
Bullet points
• The Alexander City Fire Department was called out to pipe manufacturer Sigma Corp, housed in the same industrial park as Amtech in Coosa County, following reports of a tremendous boom coming from the power substation behind the plant Monday. No one was injured.
• A Tallassee centenarian has revealed the secret to longevity — flower gardening and biscuit-baking.
• The time is now for shoreline maintenance and underwater archaeological surveys. Lake Martin's water level, 481.76 feet as of Wednesday, is currently at its lowest in five years and will continue to drop another three-quarters of a foot. Alabama Power's federal license to operate Martin Dam requires it to lower the lake 10 feet every six years.