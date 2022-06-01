Tallapoosa County Schools has installed several new digital display signs this week across the school district’s campuses, providing updated technology for both students and the public.
Deputy Superintendent Casey Davis elloberated, adding that Sign Source, a Ohio-based sign manufacturer, is upgrading signs at two Tallapoosa County schools, specifically at Horseshoe Bend and Reeltown Elementary School.
The display monitors have seen several iterations with the first signs incorporating sliding plastic letters that the familyof Lois P. Benefield donatedin 1992to the school district as a tribute to her memory.
Then in 2008, the school district installed the first digital signs and has continued to incorporate that technology since that time.
“We replaced that with a digital sign, but it was not like the new one. It basically had a red little banner across the screen, but with some of our ESSER funds, we were able to put in the new digital-LED signs,” Davis said.
Alabama received $2 billion total aspart of the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief during the COVID-19 Pandemic,commonly referred to as ESSER.
Those funds benefited schools throughout Alabama, including in Tallapoosa County. Davis attributed those funds as the primary source for the technology upgrades.
Both Reeltown and Dadeville High School have had digital display signs for some time. With this addition to Horseshoe Bend and Reeltown Elementary Schools, now all Tallapoosa County Schools have incorporated the technology into their campuses.
